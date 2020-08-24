USCB women’s soccer team quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The women’s soccer team at the University of South Carolina – Beaufort has been quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests.
According to the university, two members of the USCB women’s soccer team tested positive for the coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution and following school guidelines, the entire team has been quarantined.
According to the university, one quarantined team member begun showing symptoms but they have “diminished significantly.”
