Wayne, McIntosh County Schools start the new school year

WAYNE CO. Ga. (WTOC) - A couple of area school districts are beginning their school year on Monday, Aug. 24.
Students in Wayne County will either participate in virtual or in-person learning.
The Wayne County School District has set up several internet connectivity spots. The Wi-Fi will be available in the parking lots of the following locations:
- Wayne County Tech Center
- Wayne County High School
- Arthur Williams Middle School
- Martha Puckett Middle School
- Wayne County Baseball Field
The school system says some locations have a stronger connection than others, and more locations will be added soon. All you need to do is drive up, find the Wi-Fi icon on your device, and then connect to guest.
For more on the reopening of Wayne County Schools, click here.
Students in McIntosh County are also headed back to school Monday. The school district gave families the option for in-person or virtual learning this fall.
School officials say about 20-percent of students will be learning virtually this school year. They say virtual learning will not be the same as it was in the spring. Students will now have a mix of teacher-made instructional videos and an online learning platform that will be more structured.
For more information about McIntosh County Schools, click here.
