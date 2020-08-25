Child advocates concerned about abuse reporting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Division of Family and Children Services says teachers are a significant source in reporting the mistreatment of children.
But now that some students are learning virtually for the fall, organizations like Greenbriar Children’s Center who help neglected and abused children said they saw a decrease in children needing their services and are concerned without teachers seeing them face to face some students won’t get the help they need.
”Our concern is what is happening with our children”, said Gena Taylor, the Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center.
It is a non profit agency for runaway and homeless children as well as young people who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Taylor says when schools closed and classes went online in March, it had a major impact.
”There was a tremendous decrease in the number of children that we were serving” said Taylor,“so, that did heighten our concerns that we’re not seeing the children so what is happening.”
The Division of Family and Children Services told WTOC they saw a decrease in reports in March and teachers are a significant source in reporting to their hotline. Taylor says generally, when they get referrals of children in need they’re coming from teachers and others within the school system.
But with some students learning virtually, they’re concerned about what happens when the screen goes off.
“The schools are our eyes and ears for children who may need our services” said Taylor, “and though children who are doing distance-learning, unfortunately for many children, home is not a safe place.”
Taylor said DFCS is working with the school system, police and more to provide information of signs of abuse and neglect to look for online. She believes that would increase the number of reports and the children they serve.
Greenbriar Children’s Center has also partnered with various organizations and businesses to help children who may feel unsafe. The Executive Director also says their emergency shelter is available 24 hours You can find out more information on Greenbriar Children’s Center and how to contact them below.
Call the center at 1(800) 292-4014 or send them a text message at “TEXT 4 HELP”.
