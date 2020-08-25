Convalescent Plasma issued emergency use authorization

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just days ago the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19.
The therapy takes plasma from COVID-19 survivors and uses their antibodies to help those currently battling the disease in a hospital.
This is something Dr. Stephen Thacker at Memorial Health has been using as a part of the Mayo Clinic’s expanded access program for months. He’s enrolled more than 130 patients so far.
“Their preliminary analysis suggests that if we give this product within the first three days of symptoms and the plasma delivered to that patient has a high concentration of antibodies against COVID19 that there’s some benefit,” explained Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health. “That people are less likely to get severely ill and may even help prevent some people losing their lives.”
While the FDA’s decision is not approval, it does create more access for healthcare providers to use the plasma on COVID patients.
Dr. Thacker says while this new decision won’t change much for Memorial, they will continue to use the treatment that’s shown beneficial.
