Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Plenty of tropical moisture remains over the area today. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop and could produce locally heavy rain for some. Rain chances decrease after sunset. High pressure builds in Wednesday through Saturday. This will help to suppress our afternoon rain chances and heat up our temps. A cold front is forecast to move near the area Sunday and become stationary into next week.
In the tropics, Laura is now a hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecast to become a category 3 hurricane before making landfall late Wednesday along the Texas/Louisiana coast. Laura will quickly weaken as it moves towards Arkansas late Thursday and turns east Friday before moving off the mid atlantic coast late Saturday. Marco is no longer tropical and no other tropical development is forecast in the next 5 days.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.