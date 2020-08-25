1 dead after weekend wreck near Bryan Woods Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia State Patrol says one person died following a three-vehicle crash at Bryan Woods Drive and Highway 80 on August 23rd.
An investigation revealed the driver of a motorcycle, identified as 49-year-old Luis Fernandez of Port Wentworth, was operating at a high rate of speed heading west on Highway 80. He struck the back of a car, causing his motorcycle to lay down on its left side and skid.
The motorcycle struck a third vehicle as it continued to skid. Fernandez died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.