First free COVID-19 testing drive-through in Evans County

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital partnered with East Georgia Healthcare to provide the county’s first free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday morning.
Evans County has seen a spike in cases in the last month.
On July 23, they had 133 confirmed cases. On Aug. 3, they had 227 confirmed cases and Monday they were sitting at 334 confirmed cases.
The drive-through testing site at Evans Memorial was steady since they started Tuesday morning. Between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July is when health officials here say they saw the dramatic increase in their COVID-19 cases.
As COVID-19 testing ramped up across the country, places like Evans County are just now providing testing opportunities for people in the area with cases on the rise.
“Before Memorial Day, we had about 50 to 75 reported cases if I’m remembering correctly. Here in Evans County, we’re above 300 and just even at our hospital. We have 13 pending and so here with the testing today, I’m very much anticipating our numbers to go up dramatically after we have the testing done,” Evans Memorial Chief Nursing Officer Hope Gray said.
Gray said it took a while for them to see an uptick in cases. They're volume of patients coming in for a test also increased.
Tuesday, they had 200 test kids available and for some they say they've been wanting to get tested but couldn't.
“I just couldn’t travel because I don’t drive, so I don’t have a way to go get tested so I think this is a very good idea,” said Edith Hutto, who got tested for the first time. “The swab! Oh my God, it hurt.”
The turnaround time for results should take two to three days depending on lab surge. Hospital officials say they don't anticipate this being their last time offering the testing.
“It was really important to have this convenient location for them where it was on demand, they didn’t have to worry about paying for their co-pays, they didn’t have to worry about making arrangements or anything like that.”
Gray says if they do offer free testing again it might be by appointment only.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.