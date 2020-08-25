Gov. Kemp to make stops in Southeast Ga. on Wednesday

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is scheduled to make stops in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
According to the governor’s office, Gov. Kemp is expected to discuss school re-openings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s college and career academies and the state’s current labor and economic outlook.
The first stop will be at Coastal Pines Technical College in Baxley, Ga. Gov. Kemp is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:45 a.m. WTOC will provide live coverage online.
Kemp will continue his regional tour Wednesday by making stops at Vidalia High School in Vidalia, the Claxton Rotary in Claxton and USA Concrete Pump Engineering in Metter.
First Lady Marty Kemp is expected to join the governor.
