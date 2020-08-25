Local Red Cross prepares to assist along Gulf Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Laura will likely become a hurricane when it hits the Gulf Coast this week. People in parts of Louisiana and Texas are on high alert as they prepare for what could be a major hurricane.
The American Red Cross is also preparing to help people before, during, and after the storm - including our Georgia chapters.
The Red Cross is already on the ground in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is possibly where Laura could make landfall. Shelters have already been set up there.
Here at home, Red Cross leaders say they’ve been busy trying to see which volunteers can go to help after the storm hits.
If you want to help but you’re unable to volunteer, the Red Cross says the best thing you can do is to not donate supplies, but instead, just donate money online. You can donate at redcross.org.
