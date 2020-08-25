Lowcountry school resource officers prepared for when students eventually return to class

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - School resource officers don’t just attend school when students do. They are here year-round.
But this year things are a little bit different.
“We still have six school resource officers. They are dedicated to mostly the high schools and middle schools,” Bluffton Police Department Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said.
The Beaufort County School District and Bluffton Police Department have sent school resource officers back into the buildings
“Although the kids aren’t back, the staff is back in schools. And so, the school district has requested all of our school resource officers be back in schools at this point in time.” Officers have still done their annual tactical training, as well as new COVID-era preparations.
“Yeah, so even right now in the middle of summer, people say well what’s happening at our schools? And they are constantly training within their departments for student safety,” May River High School Principal Joseph Todd Bornscheuer said.
Right now, their main goal is to protect those that are in the building and plan for protecting students, eventually.
“Our school resource officers are working with us even today, with some of the fundamental planning or what does it look like in the COVID-era? When students return to school how do we ensure a safe environment?”
Despite changes made due to COVID-19 in the fundamental structure of the school year, district leaders and police agreed officers were still important to have around.
“There’s no defunding of our school resource officers. Like I said, all of our school resource officers have been asked to go back to the schools.”
