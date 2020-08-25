Savannah partners with United Way as CARES Act deadline looms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The United Way of the Coastal Empire was selected by the City of Savannah to help distribute over three million dollars in CARES Act funding. The catch is that it has to be spent by September 1st. Through a qualifying process, residents who can prove loss of income due to the pandemic from March 1st can get the help they need. CARES Act funding was a difference-maker for bed and breakfast owner Darrell Gartrell.
“Since COVID, sales have pretty much fallen off the cliff,” said Gatrell.
Gartrell applied for the assistance shortly after the news that Savannah was receiving the federal aid.
“Within 24 hours I was approved,” he said. “So it was extremely seamless, and the funds came in, again, immediately. And it was a great reprieve.”
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also revealed during Tuesday’s weekly COVID update that the rental, mortgage, and utility assistance has helped Savannahians keep their homes.
“24 evictions were prevented because of these funds,” said Mayor Johnson. “24.”
Staff with the United Way of the Coastal Empire are working closely with Georgia Legal Services to catch eviction cases making their way to Magistrate Court.
“Even things that have already gone to Magistrate Court, situations, households that have already been referred over to Magistrate Court for that writ of eviction, that dispossessory notice, we can still come in and try to provide some assistance with working with the landlords and tenants,” said Jennifer Darsey, United Way.
Darsey says there’s still over three million in CARES Act funding assistance for Savannahians to help with mortgage, rent and utility expenses.
The city states there are no household income limits or requirements, but individuals must meet the following criteria to qualify to apply:
- Must be a resident of the City of Savannah
- Must be able to provide proof of loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic (from March 1-to Aug. 30)
- Must be able to provide verification of current household income (receiving unemployment benefits, returned to work, new employment, SSI and SSDI, child support and alimony where applicable)
- Must be able to provide verification of past-due rent/mortgage/utilities (copy of the most recent bill, copy of the mortgage statement, copy of the lease or statement from the property management company)
- Must provide identification of all members in the household
For more information or to talk with a specialist, call 211 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To apply online, go to http://www.savannahga.gov/caresact
