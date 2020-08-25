Savannah partners with United Way as CARES Act deadline looms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The United Way of the Coastal Empire was selected by the City of Savannah to help distribute over three million dollars in CARES Act funding. The catch is that it has to be spent by September 1st. Through a qualifying process, residents who can prove loss of income due to the pandemic from March 1st can get the help they need. CARES Act funding was a difference-maker for bed and breakfast owner Darrell Gartrell.