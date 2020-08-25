Savannah State volunteers clean elderly neighbor’s yard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A group of volunteers spent their Sunday doing some yard work for a senior citizen.
The group is called ASEZ, the World Mission Society Church of God Young Adult Worker volunteer group. The group says the good deed cleanup was done with some Savannah State University students and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.
They helped an elderly resident with yard work including cutting branches, bushes, and the grass. The World Mission Society Church of God does community outreach projects all throughout the year.
