Tuesday: Scattered Rain, Warmer Temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s partly, to mostly, cloudy mild and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s around the Savannah Metro. Spotty rain showers continue early this morning, with the wettest weather west of I-95.
The wettest weather of the day may actually occur this morning with only spotty thunderstorms this afternoon. The temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the lower 90s in most spots.
The chance of rain slides down to near zero this evening and overnight as the temperatures cools back into the 80s, then 70s, under a partly cloudy sky.
Wednesday begins mostly dry with a chance of isolated thunderstorms by afternoon as the temperatures peaks in the low to mid-90s. Mid and upper 90s are possible Thursday and Friday afternoons with a chance of hit-or-miss afternoon storms.
A similar very summer-like weather patterns holds strong heading into the weekend.
IN THE TROPICS -
Tropical Storm Laura is now in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to continue to strengthen today and tomorrow as it approaches a landfall on the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coastlines. It may be a Major, category three or four, hurricane by that point. Severe impacts are likely along the northwestern Gulf Coast. There will be no impacts here locally.
A strong tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple days and could be our first Cape Verde Hurricane of the year - tracking through the Atlantic this weekend into next week.
Happy Tuesday,
Cutter
