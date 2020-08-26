Applications open for Savannah Music Festival Jazz Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Savannah-Chatham Schools will be able to apply for a free virtual music education program.
It's called the Savannah Music Festival Jazz Academy and will mark the first full year of the program after a pilot in the spring.
The program will accept 40 5th through 12th-grade students total. Right now, 25 of those slots are still open.
Parents, if you’re child is interested, you can find that application online. The program starts on Sept. 14 and is open to all skill levels.
