Area health officials advise waiting until fall for flu vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District says there are a lot of unknowns about this year’s flu season happening at the same time as COVID-19. That’s why local health officials are encouraging you to protect yourself from the flu by receiving this year’s vaccine.
But you may not want to schedule an appointment today. Instead, health officials say you may want to wait a little longer.
Several area pharmacies are advertising this year’s flu vaccine. Some are even throwing in a free gift card. Although it’s enticing, the Chatham County Health Department says you may want to wait until the fall to get your shot and your gift card.
The Coastal Health District, who oversees the health departments in several area counties, including Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh, says they will soon be busy educating people about the importance of the flu vaccine.
Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown says the ideal time to receive the shot is around October so that the vaccine stays in your system throughout the peak of the season, which happens around the new year.
WTOC asked Brown when area health departments will be offering their shots.
“We should start receiving them pretty soon but we don’t usually start offering them until October. The district likes for all offices to provide them starting at the same time, so typically it’s Oct. 1,” said Tammi Brown, Chatham County Nurse Manager.
Brown says to remember that getting the flu vaccine doesn’t mean you’re 100-percent protected, but your symptoms could be milder because of the vaccine.
Once the vaccine is available, you will need to make an appointment. Several drive-thru events are also being scheduled.
We will keep you updated on when the CHD will begin its flu shot clinics.
