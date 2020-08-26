8 arrested at car wash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police arrested eight people at the Slab car wash over the weekend after they executed a search warrant for the property.
Police say that they believe that drugs were being sold at the Slab car wash. The business has since been shut down.
Owner Terry Gains is facing multiple felony charges. The warrant led police to discover multiple drugs like crack, marijuana, and MDMA. This included paraphernalia and hundreds in cash.
Justin Pinkney, Robert Mickles, and Terry Gadson were also charged with drug possession. Onikwa Denmark and James Thompson were charged with selling drugs.
A few business owners and operators nearby say they never really had any interaction with anyone at the Slab car wash, adding that they hadn’t even heard about the arrests.
All eight arrests were made over Friday and Saturday, according to the Chatham County Detention Center’s website.
The drugs seized over the weekend add to the totals rounded up by Savannah Police in 2019.
As of last month, about 34 pounds of pot, 230 grams of crack cocaine, and 156 grams of cocaine had been seized.
