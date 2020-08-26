Benedictine reports zero cases of COVID-19 since classes began

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -”There is a middle road between fear and science and we found that middle road I believe.”
Benedictine Military School says their blended learning approach is a success so far. The school is reporting no cases of COVID-19 two weeks into the school year.
They went back to school on August 10th. While the start of the year did look different because of COVID, they call it a success having no issues with the infectious disease so far...
On any given day, BC will have half of its students on campus per their blended learning model. Class sizes are down to about 8 while the other half learn from home digitally. While it took extra planning and preparations, it’s proved useful to school leaders two and a half weeks into the year.
“We choose the blended learning model because it was best both for advancing the syllabi having the boys on campus in a safe way and that has played out because we’ve had zero positive cases since we started school,” says Principal Jacob Horne.
One of the things Principal Horne credits for their success is the use of shield campus. It’s an app that helps them monitor students’ symptoms, attendance, and more. School officials say it’s not only efficient but focuses on safety as no one can enter the building without it.
“Based on that morning questionnaire it tells them whether they should come to school or not and it tells them if they should contact our point of contact who is our on-campus health personnel and he advises them,” Horne says. “We’ve taken a cautious approach that if somebody says I’ve been around somebody who’s been positive or they displaying some of the symptoms we quarantine them and it’s been obviously very successful.”
In addition to their morning questionnaire, students will also have a midday temperature check. But there’s more being done in the school, like sanitizing student areas and wearing masks. With the success BC has seen so far, some wonder if full in-person classes are close, but leaders say it’s too soon to make a call.
“There has been some positive news coming out that it looks like numbers are going down,” Horne says. “But, of course, we have to continue on this path to be cautious because we don’t want to take a step too far and regret it.”
BC leaders say they will continue to look for triggers and monitor the data, but do hope to return to full in-person classes when it’s safe.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.