Chatham County Board of Elections seeks new polling location for Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Board of Elections officials are looking for a new polling location in Pooler.
The Chatham County Board of Elections was excited about bringing the Oaks at Pooler on board as a new polling location here in the city to help handle the growing population.
But the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to those plans, and the Board has no choice but to find an alternate site to avoid putting the senior living facility residents at risk. So this week, the Board of Elections put out a notice that they need a new site ASAP, and already, they’ve gotten some interest according to Board Chairman Tom Mahoney.
“We’re in the way to go check out some of those facilities today in fact,” said Mahoney. “So we’re hoping that we’ll have these facilities soon.”
Mahoney says they’re anticipating the polling site to handle a large number of voters, so the alternate site has to have enough parking and handicap access. And like before and after the primary and runoff elections, the Board is paying to have the facilities professionally cleaned to stem any spread of coronavirus.
“We don’t want any of our people who are kind enough to invite us into their facilities to have to bear that expense.”
The Board of Elections Chair says nailing down the Pooler polling sites are their main concern right now, and adds they’re in frequent contact with other sites around the County to make sure they’ll be good to go come November.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.