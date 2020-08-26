Community Champions: Heritage Library expands reach during pandemic

“We had a library branch in Beaufort. Our lease was up, it wasn’t renewed, and we had to empty our shelves. We are the Heritage Library, so our focus is on local history and ancestral research. So, what we are talking about is folks who are into their genealogy, really searching through and looking back to the 1600s and 1700s. They are doing the research and we have some of the books to help them do that. And, folks who are interested in local history.”