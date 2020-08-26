Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 8-26-2020

In the tropics, Laura is a powerful cat 3 hurricane with winds of 125mph and gusts to 145mph. Landfall is forecast near the Texas/Louisiana border late tonight into early Thursday morning. Laura is forecast to strengthen into a cat 4 with winds near 145mph by landfall. Laura will quickly weaken as it moves towards Arkansas late Thursday and turns east Friday before moving off the mid atlantic coast early Sunday. No other tropical development is forecast in the next 5 days.