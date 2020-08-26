Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 8-26-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in through Saturday. This will help to keep our afternoon rain chances low and allow our temps to heat up. A cold front is forecast to move in Sunday and linger near the area into next week. Rain chances will increase but best timing still appears to be afternoon and evening.
In the tropics, Laura is a powerful cat 3 hurricane with winds of 125mph and gusts to 145mph. Landfall is forecast near the Texas/Louisiana border late tonight into early Thursday morning. Laura is forecast to strengthen into a cat 4 with winds near 145mph by landfall. Laura will quickly weaken as it moves towards Arkansas late Thursday and turns east Friday before moving off the mid atlantic coast early Sunday. No other tropical development is forecast in the next 5 days.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.