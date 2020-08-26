Eagles picked to finish 2nd in SBC East; five named all-conference

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles are just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2020 season. Now several of the team’s stars are being honored as some of the Sun Belt’s best.
Four Eagles- LB Rashad Byrd, DB Kenderick Duncan, Jr., DL Raymond Johnson III, and return specialist Wesley Kennedy III- were selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team. Punter Anthony Beck II was selected to the all-conference second team.
The Eagles were picked to finish second in the East Division in the preseason coaches’ poll, behind defending champ Appalachian State.
Southern opens the season September 12 at home against Campbell.
SUN BELT COACHES PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (First place votes in parentheses)
East
1. Appalachian State (9)- 49 pts
2. Georgia Southern- 36 pts
3. Troy (1)- 32 pts
4. Georgia State- 20 pts
5. Coastal Carolina- 13 pts
West
1. Louisiana (7)- 47 pts
2. Arkansas State (2)- 40 pts
3. South Alabama (1)- 22 pts
4. Texas State- 21 pts
5. ULM- 20 pts
