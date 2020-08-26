Eagles picked to finish 2nd in SBC East; five named all-conference

Georgia Southern opens season September 12 vs. Campbell

Five Eagles honored on Preseason All-Sun Belt team. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | August 26, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 7:50 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles are just a few weeks away from kicking off the 2020 season. Now several of the team’s stars are being honored as some of the Sun Belt’s best.

Senior LB Rashad Byrd is one of four Eagles named All-Sun Belt First Team selections.
Four Eagles- LB Rashad Byrd, DB Kenderick Duncan, Jr., DL Raymond Johnson III, and return specialist Wesley Kennedy III- were selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team. Punter Anthony Beck II was selected to the all-conference second team.

The Eagles were picked to finish second in the East Division in the preseason coaches’ poll, behind defending champ Appalachian State.

Southern opens the season September 12 at home against Campbell.

SUN BELT COACHES PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (First place votes in parentheses)

East

1. Appalachian State (9)- 49 pts

2. Georgia Southern- 36 pts

3. Troy (1)- 32 pts

4. Georgia State- 20 pts

5. Coastal Carolina- 13 pts

West

1. Louisiana (7)- 47 pts

2. Arkansas State (2)- 40 pts

3. South Alabama (1)- 22 pts

4. Texas State- 21 pts

5. ULM- 20 pts

