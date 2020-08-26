Hinesville man sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Stacey White, 33, of Hinesville, was sentenced to 246 months in federal prison after he pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
White also must serve five years of supervised release after completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents and testimony, starting as early as July 2016 through December 2018, White made multiple trips each month to the Atlanta area to obtain up to two kilograms at a time of methamphetamine from a supplier. He then would return where he recruited others to assist him in selling the drugs.
According to the court system, White is a certified member of the Bloods gang.
He was arrested in December 2018 while retrieving stolen methamphetamine in Florida.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.