LeCounte named to preseason AP All-American First Team

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Liberty County Panther Richard LeCounte elected to return to Athens for his senior season.
Now the Georgia Bulldog defensive back is being recognized as one of the top players in the nation.
LeCounte was named a preseason AP All-American First Team selection Tuesday, the only Bulldog selected.
The Riceboro native’s 61 total tackles in 2019 ranked him third on the Bulldog defense. LeCounte led the SEC with three fumble recoveries and finished second in the league with four interceptions.
Georgia opens the season September 26 at Arkansas.
