Live Oak libraries providing resources to assist virtual learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Live Oak Public Libraries is offering resources for students who are learning virtually to ease some of the stress.
They offer resources to students in Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.
With just the click of a button, Live Oak Public Libraries Executive Director David Singleton said students in Liberty, Effingham and Chatham counties have access to everything from homework support and live tutoring to research databases to help with projects.
Singleton says all the services are available to students for free.
He says with Chatham and Liberty counties all going virtual, and Effingham County giving students the option, it can be a frustrating and trying time for many families.
They are even providing practice tests for students to get prepared for exams. Singleton says they have resources for just about every age.
Safety is also their top priority with half of their computers off limits so that they can adhere to social distancing guidelines.
He says anything they can do to help students succeed is what is most important.
“What we know is that many students don’t have the resources that they need to succeed, so we wanted to support them in every way that we can. They can come into the library, right now we have an hour limit on time but if students need a little bit longer, they just need to let us know in advance and we’ll work with them on that. Our computers are available, but also if they have laptops or things that they can use from home, they can access us 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Singleton said.
Singleton says staff members do wear mask and they ask anyone who does come into the library to wear a mask.
Any materials that are returned like books, are put in quarantine for three days.
Singleton says many of their digital programs for children, teenagers and families are available on their Facebook page.
