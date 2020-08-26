Memorial Health offering drive-thru anticoagulation clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several changes have been made to enhance safety at hospitals because of COVID-19, but some of those changes have led to creative solutions for patients.
Memorial Health devised a special service for their patients who needed monitoring because of blood thinners.
It looks like a typical car port, but for Memorial Health patients it’s an anticoagulation drive-thru clinic and it’s making their lives a lot easier.
“You don’t have to walk from a parking lot up steps, back down the steps, back to the parking lot,” said Russell Lowery, a drive-thru patient. “You just pull up and in probably no more than five minutes you’re out of here and gone and got your results and that’s it.”
Russell Lowery says this drive-thru clinic has been a huge help amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not only does he get to avoid the hassle, but stay safe. That’s exactly why Memorial’s staff started offering the service back in March and have scheduled about 1,100 appointments.
“We’re offering a safe option for them to have what is a mandatory monitoring,” said Dr. Charles Todd Bruker, Medical Director of the Clinical Lab.
About 250 unique patients use the service because they are on a particular blood thinner. With a simple finger prick, health officials monitor their medication levels and can counsel their action further. Without the five-minute visit patients could face a number of medical complications.
“These are patients who’ve got high risk for clotting, they’ve got artificial valve or some other device that we have to make sure that it doesn’t clot off,” explained Dr. Bruker. “They’ve got an arrhythmia like an atrial fibrillation so they’re at risk for stroke if they don’t have adequate levels of these drugs. So, we’ve got to walk a very fine line between making sure that they’ve got safe medical care then that they have the appropriate levels of those Coumadin, but avoiding those risks of exposures to COVID.”
While it started as a way to continue vital care during the pandemic, Russell says he’s hopeful the drive-thru clinic will stick around a while longer.
