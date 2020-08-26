Online learning will continue for Savannah-Chatham students ‘until further notice'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System won't be returning to in-person learning on Sept. 8.
The school system states based on the most recent data, it does not appear that the pandemic is slowing at a rate fast enough to return to in-person teaching and learning by that date.
The School Board approved a delay of the academic calendar start date in July. They say at that time, they were hopeful that transmission rates would be reduced to a safe level for a possible return to face to face operation by Labor Day but that is no longer the case.
Right now, the district says they will continue with virtual Instruction until further notice.
