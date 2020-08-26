Savannah Police, kids walking through Kensington Park Neighborhood with safety message

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of young people were walking through the Kensington Park Neighborhood Wednesday night along with Savannah Police, sending a message to keep you safe.
They’re members of the new Kensington Park Kids Patrol. Savannah Police officers visited them to induct the into the SPD family and thank them for their help.
Their goal is to remind residents to lock their doors. This is just one of the many duties of the neighborhood resource officers.
“It’s extremely important, not just for helping us solve crimes, but quality of life issues, dealing with homeless, dealing with children. You know, we have elderly that don’t have fans, during the summertime, or they need blankets so, they can contact and reach out to us at anytime.”
By the way, the kid patrol started after Officer Tommy Taylor‘s grandchildren got interested in what he does to serve and protect. The neighborhood watch approved it. Now the little helpers are equipped with plastic badges as they remind neighbors to lock their doors.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.