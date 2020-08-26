SC Dept. of Education seeks public input on state’s requested assessment form

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Education wants to hear from you about a request they are making to waive all federal testing next year.
Governor Henry McMaster passed a law this summer allowing the department to ask for a waiver for federally required tests.
The state superintendent says waiving some testing requirements will help students already behind due to COVID-19.
It includes 3rd through 8th grade English and Math, as well as 4th and 6th-grade science exams. College entrance exams will still be given.
To take the survey, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.