Stillwell Towers residents upset over lack of working elevators

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stillwell Towers has three elevators to serve residents on all 20 floors, but currently only one works.
The cause for the elevator outages according to the Housing Authority Director, Earline Davis, is things like overcrowding, residents on motorized scooters hitting the elevator doors and people pushing elevator buttons with their canes all lead to the elevator malfunctions.
And for the elderly and disabled residents living there, the alternative of climbing stairs is a tall task. So in the near future, building managers will be letting all residents know what the causes to the problems are to avoid further issue.
When problems do arise, the Housing Authority Director says their current contract with the company that fixes the elevators dictates they respond within four hours of the problem being reported. That’s something Director Davis says she spoke with the company about Wednesday morning, and she’s pushing to get that time cut in half.
Davis says she’s also looking to upgrade the computer system that monitors issues with the elevators in real time.
“I’ve asked for the premium package that would dispense a problem to a technician before we are aware of it, or a potential problem so that the preventative maintenance can be done.”
In the mean time, Davis says the Housing Authority has ordered parts due to ship in today that can be installed to get the elevators running as soon as possible.
“We take these elevators functioning properly very seriously, and that’s what we’re working on. It has always been our priority.”
We spoke with a resident who lives on one of the higher floors earlier who didn’t blame building management for the ongoing elevator issues, rather, fellow residents not following the rules that lead to the malfunctions.
In a WTOC investigation, we took a look at the most recent federal inspection score for Stillwell Towers.
Inspectors gave it a failing score of 38. That’s out of 100.
According to a 2019 Public Housing Physical Inspection Report by HUD – the inspection for Stillwell Towers happened on July 23, 2018.
Here’s a look at how Stillwell has scored in previous years. Any score below a 70 is considered failing. A 2018 report showed it scored a 41 out of 100.
We couldn’t find a report for 2017.
It last passed inspection in April of 2015. That inspection is reflected in HUD’s 2016 report, which shows Stillwell Towers scored an 87 out of 100.
