Three Siblings Join Marine Corps

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One local family is booming with pride after not one, not two, but three of their children have decided to serve their country.
The Cisneros siblings never planned on joining the Marine Corps together. It all started with a simple follow-up call from a local recruiter.
“Staff Sgt. Dailey called me, and he asked me if I wanted to check it out,” 19-year-old Mayra Cisneros said. “And at first, I was hesitant. I didn’t know if I really wanted to join, but at the moment, I needed a job, and he kept telling me I could get a job with the Marine Corps.”
Mayra then passed the phone to her older brother, Lazaro. She remembered that he had shown an interest in joining a few years back.
“He spoke to Staff Sgt. Dailey, and then we both decided to do an appointment and come in.”
For Joshua, however, the initial motivation was good old fashioned sibling rivalry.
“Competition, Because she said I couldn’t do it,” 17-year-old Joshua Cisneros said. “And I was like, ‘Are you sure I can’t do it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, you can’t do it. This is really hard. Let me do it for you.’ and I was like, ‘No, I want to do it by myself.”
Now, all three are taking part in the Delayed Entry Program at the Marine Recruiting Substation in Statesboro, preparing for Parris Island.
“Get them physically ready for boot camp. Not only physically ready, but mentally ready. So we start working with them here,” Recruiter Sgt. Brian Ramirez said. “We work out with them, and kind of put on that drill instructor hat, so that once they get down there it’s not as shell shocking for them, and they know exactly what they got into.”
Each of the siblings say that during the challenges that come with this rigorous training, they've appreciated having a built-in support system.
“We’ve always been really close, and we’re still going to be really close after this,” Mayra said. “Even after we graduate and we separate ourselves.”
“We kind of see each other, and we’re kind of talking like mentally in a way,” 21-year-old Lazaro Cisneros said. “Like I see her, and I’m just checking on her, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m ok.‘ Just by staring at me.”
Sgt. Ramirez says he's proud of how the Cisneros continue to grow together.
“They’re going to be a Marine legacy,” Sgt. Ramirez said. “And I think its really cool how they all support each other. How they all push each other. It’s crazy every Saturday when you see them where they started in the beginning to where they are now.”
For Mayra, joining the Marine Corps has allowed her to expand her family too.
“When I got here, it just felt like they were like family. Because they treated you like family.”
There are actually five Cisneros siblings! Mayra says one of their little sisters is already thinking about becoming a Marine when she grows up ,too.
