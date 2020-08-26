Virtual pep rally held for the Savannah Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A virtual pep rally was held Wednesday to kick off Savannah's Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Wednesday’s online event is a pep-rally to get everyone excited about the walk happening next month, on Sept. 26.
The event will look different this year. Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer's Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Savannah.
To register a team and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: georgiawalk.org or call 800-272-3900.
