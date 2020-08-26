Wednesday: Hotter, Drier Pattern Taking-Hold For Now

Hurricane Laura is rapidly strengthening this morning and is currently packing sustained winds of 105 MPH. Further strengthening is in the forecast and a category three, possibly four, hurricane is expected at landfall along the extreme upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coastline. Severe impacts will be widespread there. Elsewhere, we are also tracking a new tropical wave that is emerging off the coast of Africa with a chance of development within the next several days as it works its way westward, through the Atlantic.