Wednesday: Hotter, Drier Pattern Taking-Hold For Now

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. The chance of rain is very slight this morning and I expect a mostly dry morning commute.
With sunshine, the temperature warms to near 90° by noon and peaks in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s hotter than 100° in many spots this afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are expected between lunch and dinner, but only a few neighborhoods will get stormed on today.
The temperature cools back into the 80s this evening, then 70s overnight as the chance of rain diminishes.
Hotter, drier weather persists into Thursday and Friday as high pressure takes control of the forecast. It’ll be a classic summer weekend, weather-wise good for outdoor plans, you’ll need need to plan around some spotty afternoon storms.
TROPICS -
Hurricane Laura is rapidly strengthening this morning and is currently packing sustained winds of 105 MPH. Further strengthening is in the forecast and a category three, possibly four, hurricane is expected at landfall along the extreme upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coastline. Severe impacts will be widespread there. Elsewhere, we are also tracking a new tropical wave that is emerging off the coast of Africa with a chance of development within the next several days as it works its way westward, through the Atlantic.
Have a great day,
Cutter
