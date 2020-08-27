Chatham Co. Board of Registrars chairman to hold news conference Friday on variety of voting topics

By WTOC Staff | August 27, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 8:02 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The chairman of the Chatham County Board of Registrars will host a news conference Friday morning to discusses a variety of topics on voting and the upcoming General Election in November.

Chairman Colin McRae is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. at the Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower Drive.

According to the registrar’s office, the following topics will be discussed:

  • General Election
  • Early Voting Dates and Location
  • Absentee Ballot Request Portal
  • Absentee By Mail Ballot
  • Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes

