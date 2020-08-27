Chatham Co. Board of Registrars chairman to hold news conference Friday on variety of voting topics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The chairman of the Chatham County Board of Registrars will host a news conference Friday morning to discusses a variety of topics on voting and the upcoming General Election in November.
Chairman Colin McRae is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. at the Voter Registration Office on Eisenhower Drive.
According to the registrar’s office, the following topics will be discussed:
- General Election
- Early Voting Dates and Location
- Absentee Ballot Request Portal
- Absentee By Mail Ballot
- Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes
