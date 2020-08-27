Churches, community groups helping parents handle virtual school schedules

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For parents not able to stay home with younger kids as they continue e-learning, many community groups like churches and non-profits are stepping up to help.
Community Bible Church and a local non-profit are an example of a collaborative effort to provide a safe space for kids, specifically here in the South Garden area of the City, to come and do e-learning.
“We are here just to try to help them get logged in, help them stay on task and learn where all the different pieces are, and just make sure that they feel supported. And parents can know that their kids are here getting their work done,” said Morgan Paddock, with the Community Bible Church and The Dream Campaign.
The church has enough space for 35 kids, kindergarten through 12th grade, to learn online while staying socially distant. When news of online learning continuing indefinitely came down, it was something the leaders of the effort were prepared to hear.
“When we committed to doing this, CBC and The Dream Campaign partnered together and we just said look, there’s a need, and we have to be willing to fill it. This is how we can best love and serve our neighbors in this time. And we made the commitment knowing that there may not be a definite end in sight, for the foreseeable future,” Paddock said.
Paddock says to be able to help kids through e-learning and take the worry and burden off parents needing to go back to work is well worth the effort.
“The parents have been very grateful. We have always said that our goal is to partner with parents, and that’s exactly what this is. It’s a partnership with the parents and their teachers, all working together for the benefit of the student,” Paddock said.
Other community groups have also been stepping up to fill in the need for online learning spaces for kids to use while their parents go back to work, like the JEA and YMCA.
“I think it’s just really neat that these kids show up every day, they look at the number of volunteers it takes to make this happen, and they can know, they showed up for me. I’m that important, that the community and these people that don’t even know me show up every day just to help me, because I’m worth it. That’s what we hope that they know, is that they have value and they are worth doing this for,” Paddock said.
And while the church is maxed out on the number of kids that can come here to do e-learning, they are looking for more volunteers.
