COVID-19 pandemic impacting local farmers

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems in places you might not expect - on the farm. A new study explains the impact.
Talk to farmers or ranchers in Georgia agribusiness and they’ll tell you COVID-19 has impacted the business side more so than the crops and cattle.
Cows wander from one watering hole to the next as Romaine Cartee checks them on business deals on the phone. As president of the region’s Ogeechee Cattleman’s Association, he says producers have seen costs go up with suppliers pointing to COVID-19.
“Fertilizer, feed, seed, chemicals, all those costs are steady increasing, and he’s still getting that base line,” said Cartee.
Georgia Farm Bureau, the largest farmer organization in the state, posted a study of 800 farm producers and 80 percent said they’ve seen losses this year due to the pandemic or shutdowns.
“Employees don’t want to work because they can stay home and make more money from unemployment. A lot of producers are being faced with that.”
The report said Georgia farmers worry more about financial affects than medical issues. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed expect to lose $25,000 to $100,000. But when does it end?
“No clue. We need better prices for peanuts, cotton, corn and all of it to keep everybody surviving.”
Cartee says they’ll hold on as long as they can and hope to see light at the end of the tunnel.
