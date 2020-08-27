Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-27-2020

In the tropics, Laura made landfall along the Louisiana coast around 2am as a cat 4 hurricane with 150mph winds. Laura will continue to weaken as it moves towards Arkansas today and turns east Friday before moving off the mid atlantic coast late Saturday. A tropical wave just moving off the west coast of Africa remains disorganized right now. As the wave moves west into the central Atlantic there is a 20% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.