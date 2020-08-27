Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues through Saturday. This will help to keep our afternoon rain chances low and allow our temps to heat up. A cold front is forecast to move in front the west Sunday and linger near the area into next week. Rain chances will increase but best timing still appears to be afternoon and evening.
In the tropics, Laura made landfall along the Louisiana coast around 2am as a cat 4 hurricane with 150mph winds. Laura will continue to weaken as it moves towards Arkansas today and turns east Friday before moving off the mid atlantic coast late Saturday. A tropical wave just moving off the west coast of Africa remains disorganized right now. As the wave moves west into the central Atlantic there is a 20% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
