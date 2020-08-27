Ga., SC calling for more poll workers ahead of November election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Counties in both Georgia and South Carolina are calling for more poll workers ahead of the November election.
The Georgia Secretary of State's office calls anyone who signs up a "Georgia Election Hero."
Citizens can sign up through the state’s website by clicking here.
Beaufort County is also putting in the call for more hands on deck. They’re looking to hire 300 new workers before the election.
For more information, call the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration Office at 843-255-6900.
