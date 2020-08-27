Law enforcement investigating shooting that injured four people on HHI

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured four people on Hilton Head Island.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the corner of Muddy Creek and Spanish Wells Road on Wednesday night. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a crowd of about 25 people.
Deputies say three men and a woman had been shot and the suspects left. Deputies say three victims were in stable condition and one was in critical.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information on the identities of the subjects, to contact Corporal Zachary Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
