Mobile home fire under investigation on Savannah’s Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mobile home caught fire Thursday morning on Savannah’s Southside.
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Middleground Road and Tibet Avenue. Fire crews had to close Middleground Road to run a hose across the street to fight the flames.
The Savannah Fire Department says no one was home at the time of the fire. They say the home appears to be a total loss and it does not seem suspicious at this time.
An investigation into the cause is underway.
