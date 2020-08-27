Port Wentworth resident turns 105 years old!

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A member of our community is celebrating an incredible birthday on Thursday.
Mary Jackson turns 105 years old!
Her family contacted WTOC to share a few details about Jackson ahead of such a milestone birthday.
Jackson was an educator in the Savannah-Chatham School System and a lifelong member of the A.M.E church. She currently attends St. Thomas A.M.E., according to her granddaughter.
Her family says she was involved in the Civil Rights movement, becoming friends with the late W.W. Law. She met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well, among others.
Jackson is the daughter of Pastor Charles and Alberta McLendon and the eldest, and only girl, of five children.
Join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to Mary Jackson!
