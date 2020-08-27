Rebels ready for Friday’s SCISA kickoff

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The countdown to kickoff clock in the Thomas Heyward Academy weight room is running low on time.
The two-time defending state champs kick off their regular season this Friday night, hosting First Baptist in one of five games involving area teams.
“It’s a big deal. These guys are hungry, especially our seniors,” Rebels head coach Nic Shuford. “A couple of months ago, they weren’t sure they were going to have this opportunity. So they’re all ready to get after it.”
Shuford says his message to the team this week is to enjoy every moment of Friday night.
“We’re hoping to be able to play a full season and get through it just like we have the last two years, Shuford says. “But with the uncertainty, you don’t know. So the emphasis is definitely to enjoy it week by week and just give it all that we’ve got.”
THIS WEEK’S SCISA AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
First Baptist at Thomas Heyward- 7:30 p.m.
Dorchester Academy at Hilton Head Christian- 7:00 p.m.
Hilton Head Prep at Colleton Prep- 7:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at John Paul II- 7:00 p.m.
St. John’s Christian at Beaufort Academy- 7:30 p.m.
St. Andrew’s at Bethesda (scrimmage)- 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
