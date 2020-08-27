Richmond Hill man arrested, charged with murder

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill man was arrested and charged with murder.
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Wayne Grimes on Friday, Aug. 14.
According to the incident report, deputies responded to Butler Road on Aug. 14 for a report of a man shot in the chest. When deputies arrived at the scene, a person was assisting the victim, James “Eric” Hensley, in the yard and told the deputy that the suspect, Grimes, was inside the house.
In the incident report, its stated that the deputy walked onto the front porch and Grimes met him at the door. The deputy placed handcuffs on Grimes and asked him where the gun was. Grimes responded that it was located behind the door of a bedroom.
According to a witness at the scene, the fight between Grimes and Hensley started over a woman.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.