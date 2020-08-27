Savannah city council approves extending deadline for the United Way to distribute CARES Act funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a long, heated discussion at Thursday night’s Savannah City Council meeting, the council ultimately voted to approve extending the deadline for the United Way to distribute CARES Act funding.
Originally, the CARES Act funding was to be distributed by September 1. However, the city has found a way to extend the deadline to December 30.
Through the CARES Act people who can prove loss of income due to the pandemic since March 1 can get help. City Manager Pat Monahan says the city is able to extend the deadline to allow the United Way more time to disburse it.
“By just strategizing a little bit and coming up with a creative way of seeking the reimbursement that most importantly may move the September 1 deadline,” said Monahan.
The reimbursement, Monahan says, is for public safety expenses. The United Way has already received hundreds of calls and helped even more people.
“The United Way has received more than 1,000 calls through it’s 211 system. That’s just in week one. So far, the United Way has expended approximately $175,000 to almost 400 families.”
CARES Act funding through the United Way will help people with their mortgage, rent and utility expenses. Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter asked the city manager if he could ask other organizations, like the EOA, to help the United Way handle all of the requests.
“United Way, as you have acknowledged, is overwhelmed with calls. Let’s help them not be overwhelmed and spread the resources around,” said Gibson-Carter.
Monahan says this isn’t as easy to do as it seems, but it is something he says he will do. Family Promise is already helping take applications.
“If the city gets audited and those funds are not expended properly then the city becomes liable for those expenditures. Charity tracker provides the means of accountability that the United Way can assist upon as the city’s partner.”
With the extended deadline the commitment of more than $3 million with the United Way to help Savannahians stays the same.
Monahan says an additional $75,000 will be distributed to residents this week. The council is also expected to further discuss the distribution of CARES Act funds through the SBAC at their next meeting.
