Second Harvest holding Drive-Thru Food Distribution event Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Thursday, Aug. 27.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. and run until supplies run out. This is a first-come, first-served, stay in your car distribution for residents of Chatham County only. There will be a variety of non-perishable goods and fresh produce distributed.
Families must remain in their cars and have a space cleared in the trunk of their vehicle. Second Harvest says it continues to follow CDC guidelines with respect to social distancing and cannot load into the back seat of vehicles.
Thursday’s Food Distribution is at Memorial Stadium, 101 John J. Scott Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Cars must enter from southbound Skidaway Road, Right onto Eisenberg Dr (south of Alee Temple).
If you would like to help out, donations to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia can be made online at www.helpendhunger.org.
