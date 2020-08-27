St. Vincent’s Academy Celebrates 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People across the United States celebrated an important moment in American history. Wednesday, August 26, marked the one hundredth anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Here in Savannah, St. Vincent’s Academy also used this anniversary as an opportunity to learn. Rebecca Faucette’s U.S. History classes researched the Sisters of Mercy, who helped found the school, and their connection with the suffrage movement in Savannah.