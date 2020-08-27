St. Vincent’s Academy Celebrates 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People across the United States celebrated an important moment in American history. Wednesday, August 26, marked the one hundredth anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Here in Savannah, St. Vincent’s Academy also used this anniversary as an opportunity to learn. Rebecca Faucette’s U.S. History classes researched the Sisters of Mercy, who helped found the school, and their connection with the suffrage movement in Savannah.
" They always took care of the girls who were here at St. Vincent’s, and always encouraged them to find their own voice,” Faucette said. “We have Sister Jude, who is 95 years old, and her very first election was the fourth election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”
As part of this lesson on the Suffrage Movement, Faucette’s students also interviewed members of their own families. Yesterday, they shared those interviews and also displayed photos of themselves and their interviewees outside of the school. We spoke with Faucette and a few students about the project.
