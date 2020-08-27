Thursday: Summer heat and just a couple summer storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning is mild, a little muggy and mostly dry.
Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s around the Savannah Metro; a little cooler inland. Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 90° by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid-90s in many spots.
Like Wednesday afternoon, spotty thunderstorms are forecast to develop through the afternoon and early evening. One, or two, storms may produce frequent vivid lightning and some gusty breezes in addition to heavy rain. Though, most will miss out on storms today.
Radar gets quieter this evening and overnight.
We begin Friday dry and mild before heating into the low to mid-90s by afternoon. Isolated, to scattered, thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
It’s a typical summer-time setup; hot and humid with a mainly afternoon and early evening chance of a cooling thunderstorm. A similar forecast lingers into next week.
TROPICS -
Major Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a high-end Category 4 and is pushing through southwest Louisiana early this morning. Widespread rain and severe winds are occurring, with official gusts well over 100 MPH near Lake Charles. Laura is forecast to accelerate northward, through east Texas and western Louisiana this morning. Further weakening is forecast as it tracks northeastward and off of the Mid-Atlantic coast and out into the open north Atlantic as an extra-tropical area of low pressure.
Looking east, a new tropical wave is emerging off of Africa and, right now, has a low chance of development. We’re watching it.
Enjoy your Thursday,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.