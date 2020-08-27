Thursday: Summer heat and just a couple summer storms

Major Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a high-end Category 4 and is pushing through southwest Louisiana early this morning. Widespread rain and severe winds are occurring, with official gusts well over 100 MPH near Lake Charles. Laura is forecast to accelerate northward, through east Texas and western Louisiana this morning. Further weakening is forecast as it tracks northeastward and off of the Mid-Atlantic coast and out into the open north Atlantic as an extra-tropical area of low pressure.