Coastal Health District comments on new CDC testing guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been ever changing guidelines. From symptoms to executive orders and more, but this week came another from the CDC regarding testing.
The CDC announced earlier this week changes to their testing guidelines for COVID-19. They suggest asymptomatic people who’ve been exposed to someone with the virus need not to be tested, but that’s not what the director of Coastal Health District, Dr. Lawton Davis said.
“I’m not sure what science is supporting that, and I don’t think that that is a good idea personally. And I think collectively the department of public health in Georgia has decided not to follow that recommendation,” Dr. Davis said.
While the changing guidelines can confuse some, people WTOC spoke to in Downtown Savannah say they have different opinions.
“I think it’s been self-explanatory really. They’ve had people debate on like, you know, the governor will say one thing and our mayor will say one thing.”
When asked if it was hard to keep up with all the changes.
“A little bit hard to follow along, but we’re doing it for the people and for ourselves.”
While some say they aren’t confused, Dr. Davis admits the written guidelines on testing appear different than what CDC leaders are saying now. He says they will continue as they have done because science shows at least 40 percent of those with COVID are asymptomatic but can spread the virus.
“Asymptomatic spread particularly by young people is probably the primary vector or driving force in continued spread of the virus in the general population,” Dr. Davis said.
It’s because of this he feels they must continue testing asymptomatic people who’ve been exposed but asks that happen 10 days after exposure.
“Statistically 95-97 percent of the people who are going to develop a positive test will have done so by the tenth day. But we would like to identify those people who do develop a positive test so that we can counsel their close contacts and perhaps help limit the spread even further,” Dr. Davis said.
As we continue through the pandemic and it’s evolving nature, community members say they will continue to seek answers through their own research using various platforms.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.