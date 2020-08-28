Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues tonight with mainly dry weather. A cold front is forecast to move in front the west Sunday and linger near the area into next week. Rain chances will increase but best timing still appears to be afternoon and evening. Temps remain very seasonable in the low 90s.
In the tropics, Laura is quickly becoming non tropical as it moves into Kentucky. It will eventually move off the mid atlantic coast Saturday. A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is moving rapidly westward. As the wave moves west into the central Atlantic there is a 40% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic will move west into the Caribbean Sea. There is a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
