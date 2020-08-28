Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-28-2020

In the tropics, Laura is quickly becoming non tropical as it moves into Kentucky. It will eventually move off the mid atlantic coast Saturday. A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is moving rapidly westward. As the wave moves west into the central Atlantic there is a 40% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic will move west into the Caribbean Sea. There is a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.