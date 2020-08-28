First responders honored at appreciation luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the best way to say “thank you” is by cooking a meal. That’s what one group did today in Chatham County.
All first responders, military and medical workers were welcome to stop by Step One Automotive on Chatham Center Drive between 11:00 and 2:00 Friday for a grab and go lunch and a little appreciation for all that they do.
The luncheon also served as a fundraiser for Young Men of Honor, a local program dedicated to help instill values in Savannah’s youth and help them become positive role models.
The organizer who put the lunch together says it’s about more than just food.
“It’s really great and we’re just so happy to see people. It’s not just about the food, yes we all love the food but people love to see each other and they feel appreciated. So I think that is the most important thing, feeling appreciated that someone is thinking of you,” said Maja Ciric.
This was the 12th, first responder luncheon for the organizer of the event Step One Automotive Group.
