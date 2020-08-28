Friday: Hot weather and spotty storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly, to mostly, cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 around Savannah, low to mid 70s inland.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms to near 90° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than that. Spotty showers and storms are likely this afternoon and early evening - less than half of us see rain today.
Temperatures remain in the low to mid-90s every afternoon into early next week. Each day also has an isolated, to scattered, chance of showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain peaks between 2 and 6 p.m. peaks each day.
Keep your outdoor plans, but remain away that there could be rain approaching your area. You can be alerted to storms approaching in the WTOC Weather App.
TROPICS -
Laura is now a Tropical Depression and is moving northeastward through the Mississippi and Tennessee River Valleys this morning and is forecast to head into the Mid-Atlantic region and move offshore within the next couple days. Further east, there are two tropical waves that the Hurricane Center is watching for development; one approaching the Antilles and the second just off of the African coast. Both are moving, generally, west-northwest and worth watching over the next several days.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.